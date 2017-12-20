Driverless Delhi Metro's magenta line train crashes a week before launch

JUST IN
PM visits Ockhi-hit areas; assures help from Centre
In a video grab the train can be seen coming out from the other side of the wall of the depot after hitting it

IANS  |  New Delhi 

An empty metro train on trial run, breaks through boundary at Kalindi Kunj depot. | ANI

A Metro train on a new line, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, hit a wall here on Tuesday evening during trials as its brakes failed, a Delhi Metro official said. No one was injured.

The incident, on the upcoming section between Noida and Kalkalji, occurred at 3.40 p.m. at the Kalindi Kunj Metro Depot due to brake failure, the Delhi Metro said.

"A trial train was moved from the workshop without testing the brake system as a result of which, while the train was moving up the ramp for washing, it rolled back and hit the adjacent boundary wall," said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement.

In a video grab of the incident which has since gone viral, the train can be seen coming out from the other side of the wall of the depot after hitting it.

Attributing the incident to "human error", the DMRC said it appeared to have occurred because the brakes were not checked properly after the train was taken off the signalling system by the person who was in charge of the train.

It said once the train enters the workshop, it is taken off the signal system and brakes are properly checked before it is put back in operation.

"Prima facie, it appears, this was not done and subsequently, the person who took charge of the train from the maintenance staff also did not check the brake and proceeded with the train up to the washing plant built on a ramp. While stopping at the ramp, since the brakes were not available, the train rolled back causing this incident," it said.

The DMRC added that though the trains on the upcoming Magenta Line are enabled to be driven without drivers, at the time of the incident inside the workshop, it was being manually operated since it was off the signal system.

"DMRC has ordered a high level enquiry into this incident by a committee of three officers... Prima facie it appears to be a case of human error and negligence and appropriate action will be taken after the enquiry," it added.

Modi is to inaugurate a section (Botanical Garden - Kalkaji Mandir) on the line on December 25.


Delhi Govt seeks report from DMRC on train crash during trial

The Delhi government has sought a report from the DMRC after a train crashed during a trial run on the magenta line that was scheduled to be inaugurated by the prime minister next week.

There can be no compromise on passenger safety, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said while seeking report from the the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

"I have sought a report from DMRC on the derailment of its driverless train during trial run on Kalkaji-botanical Garden. Shocking lapse ! There can be no compromise on passenger safety," Gahlot tweeted.
 
First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 08:21 IST

