Driverless Delhi Metro's magenta line train crashes a week before launch

A Metro train on a new line, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister next week, hit a wall here on Tuesday evening during trials as its brakes failed, a official said. No one was injured.

The incident, on the upcoming section between Noida and Kalkalji, occurred at 3.40 p.m. at the Kalindi Kunj Metro Depot due to brake failure, the said.

"A trial train was moved from the workshop without testing the brake system as a result of which, while the train was moving up the ramp for washing, it rolled back and hit the adjacent boundary wall," said the Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement.

In a video grab of the incident which has since gone viral, the train can be seen coming out from the other side of the wall of the depot after hitting it.

Attributing the incident to "human error", the said it appeared to have occurred because the brakes were not checked properly after the train was taken off the signalling system by the person who was in charge of the train.

It said once the train enters the workshop, it is taken off the signal system and brakes are properly checked before it is put back in operation.

"Prima facie, it appears, this was not done and subsequently, the person who took charge of the train from the maintenance staff also did not check the brake and proceeded with the train up to the washing plant built on a ramp. While stopping at the ramp, since the brakes were not available, the train rolled back causing this incident," it said.

The added that though the trains on the upcoming Magenta Line are enabled to be driven without drivers, at the time of the incident inside the workshop, it was being manually operated since it was off the signal system.



" has ordered a high level enquiry into this incident by a committee of three officers... Prima facie it appears to be a case of human error and negligence and appropriate action will be taken after the enquiry," it added.

Modi is to inaugurate a section ( - Kalkaji Mandir) on the line on December 25.



Train crashed into the wall. It happened at Kalindi Kunj depo. PM will inaugurate the on the Kalkaji Mandir stretch (Magenta Line) on December 25. pic.twitter.com/vyozISos01 — Shadab Moizee (@shadabmoizee) December 19, 2017

The Delhi government has sought a report from the after a train crashed during a trial run on the magenta line that was scheduled to be inaugurated by the prime minister next week.There can be no compromise on passenger safety, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said while seeking report from the the Rail Corporation (DMRC)."I have sought a report from on the derailment of its driverless train during trial run on Kalkaji- Shocking lapse ! There can be no compromise on passenger safety," Gahlot tweeted.