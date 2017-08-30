Driving voice search

Google has just announced voice search for eight more Indian languages — Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Urdu. Prior to this, it only supported Hindi as an Indian language in voice search. It is interesting to see how would this move lead to innovation for digital marketing and brands? India crossed one billion mobile phone subscribers in the middle of 2017 with teledensity moving upwards of 90 per cent. The Internet usage population is expected to hit 450 million in 2017. About 60 per cent of urban India uses Internet (269 million), but ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?