Driving voice search

Google has just announced voice search for eight more Indian languages — Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Urdu. Prior to this, it only supported Hindi as an Indian language in voice search. It is interesting to see how would this move lead to innovation for digital marketing and brands? India crossed one billion mobile phone subscribers in the middle of 2017 with teledensity moving upwards of 90 per cent. The Internet usage population is expected to hit 450 million in 2017. About 60 per cent of urban India uses Internet (269 million), but ...