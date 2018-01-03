JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Only 40,000 tourists a day to be let into Taj Mahal; 3-hour cap per entry
Business Standard

Drone-camera with five recorded videos found in JNU hostel, complaint filed

In the recordings, a boy and a girl can be seen flying the drone

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drones
.

The Delhi Police said on Tuesday that a drone, which was fitted with a camera, has been found in the Yamuna Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

JNU's chief security officer Naveen Yadav filed a complaint with the police after the drone-camera was recovered at the hostel on Monday.


The memory card of the camera contains five video recordings of very short durations, Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), said.

In the recordings, a boy and a girl can be seen flying the drone. They were yet to be identified.

Efforts were on to identify them, Dumbere added.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 08:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements