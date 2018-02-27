Drones replace models: Fly handbags down the ramp in Dolce & Gabbana show

Ramp-walking during fashion shows took a new avatar as drones, and not models, carried down the runway for global brand at a Milan show on Sunday. The Italian luxury brand stunned the crowd when seven featuring heart-shaped closures dangled the in their grip. It was an unusual, yet awestruck, moment for the audience to see quilted leather being carried by drones, instead of models in stylish clothes. Prior to the commencement of the show, the audience was left wondering they were asked to switch off Wi-Fi on their smartphones. Later, they were informed that this was to restrict any interference in the signal, which could affect the drone flights. Photo courtesy: Twitter handle

The devices hovered across the room to Kendrick Lamar’s performance of the song ‘all the stars’ before the models took to the stage to feature the brand’s ready-to-wear change.

Princess Diana’s nice Kitty Spencer took to the catwalk in a floor-length chiffon dress adorned with angels, but the highlight was a glittering crown tiara over her head.

The features the products as part of Dolce & Gabbana’s fall and winter collection.