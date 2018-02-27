Drones replace models: Fly handbags down the ramp in Dolce & Gabbana show

Ramp-walking during fashion shows took a new avatar as drones, and not models, carried handbags down the runway for global brand Dolce & Gabbana at a Milan show on Sunday. The Italian luxury brand stunned the crowd when seven drones featuring heart-shaped closures dangled the handbags in their grip. It was an unusual, yet awestruck, moment for the audience to see quilted leather handbags being carried by drones, instead of models in stylish clothes. Prior to the commencement of the show, the audience was left wondering they were asked to switch off Wi-Fi on their smartphones.
Later, they were informed that this was to restrict any interference in the signal, which could affect the drone flights. Photo courtesy: Dolce & Gabbana Twitter handleThe devices hovered across the room to Kendrick Lamar’s performance of the song ‘all the stars’ before the models took to the stage to feature the brand’s ready-to-wear change. Princess Diana’s nice Kitty Spencer took to the catwalk in a floor-length chiffon dress adorned with angels, but the highlight was a glittering crown tiara over her head. The Milan Fashion Week features the products as part of Dolce & Gabbana’s fall and winter collection. This comes after Gucci models also astounded Milan Fashion Week by carrying replicas of their own severed heads. The uncanny similarities between the models and their fake heads unnerved several people.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU