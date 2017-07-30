TRENDING ON BS
Drug haul: Ship carrying heroin worth Rs 3,500 cr seized off Gujarat coast

This is the largest single haul of narcotics seized till date

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image of drugs

Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Pavak intercepted and apprehended a Merchant Vessel carrying approximately 1,500 kilos of heroine valued at about 3500 Crore off the coast of Gujarat.

Based on intelligence inputs, the vessel was intercepted at around 12: 00 hrs on 29 Jul 2017.

This is the largest single haul of narcotics seized till date.

The joint investigation of the vessel by the ICG, IB, Police, Customs, Navy and other agencies is currently underway.

