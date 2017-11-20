Drug trade: Pakistan cops seize 2.5 kg heroin meant for India

-
Police in Pakistan on Sunday seized two and a half kg of heroin worth lakhs of rupees while it was being smuggled to India at the Wagah railway station, a media report said.
The heroin was found in a cargo train heading to India from Lahore, the Express Tribune reported.
Two-and-a-half kilogrammes of the contraband was concealed inside furniture, the report said.
The heroin is estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees in the international market.
