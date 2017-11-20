JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Chidambaram targets Gujarat model, says state lags behind on HDI parameters
Business Standard

Drug trade: Pakistan cops seize 2.5 kg heroin meant for India

The heroin was found in a cargo train heading to India from Lahore

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

heroin, drugs
Photo: Shutterstock

Police in Pakistan on Sunday seized two and a half kg of heroin worth lakhs of rupees while it was being smuggled to India at the Wagah railway station, a media report said.

The heroin was found in a cargo train heading to India from Lahore, the Express Tribune reported.


Two-and-a-half kilogrammes of the contraband was concealed inside furniture, the report said.

The heroin is estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees in the international market.

First Published: Mon, November 20 2017. 10:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements