'Drunk driving is stupid,' Ola tries to prove with hack prank

My dream is to drive, over the rainbow so highhhhhhhhhhh— Ola (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016
This tweet was followed by a number of others that subtly spoke of drunk driving, tagging food delivery and review service Zomato, e-commerce firm Flipkart, movie streaming service Netflix, online comedy group All India Bakchod and The Viral Fever, and rapper Baba Sehgal.
It’s my lifeeee. It’s now or ever. I ain’t gonna drive forever— Ola (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016
Bro @onlybabasehgal , aaja meri gaadi mein baet ja, and then let's go to the Gym!— Ola (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016
Hey @ZomatoIN YOUR CUTE— Ola (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016
Xcuse the typos @ZomatoIN— Ola (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016
.@AllIndiaBakchod is very Hillary— Ola (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016
Hey @Flipkart - lets put one for the road!— Ola (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016
.@TheViralFever Purushottam Ji, f you’re out drinking tonight, give me a shout lol— Ola (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016
Naam toh ek dum pirated hai @Netflicks— Ola (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016
That feeling when you tag the wrong handle and waiting for reply #facepalm @NetflixIndia— Ola (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016
And then there was some gibberish:
woskdow skash dhsahd sjakkha sahhjlsaash asjkakhas— Ola (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016
And then the claim of being totally in control:
And finally came the revelation and the message against drunk driving:
I am totally in controlllllllllllllllllll #feelinggood— Ola (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016
About those last tweets, drunk tweeting is dangerous, imagine what drunk driving can do. #PeekeMatChala pic.twitter.com/n5GbBlXuTw— Ola (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016
