'Drunk driving is stupid,' Ola tries to prove with hack prank

Cab aggregator on Sunday sent out a series of "drunk" tweets, giving an impression that its had been hacked. However, after about two hours of confusion, the company clarified -- again through a tweet -- that it had been running a campaign against drunk driving this holiday season, and through its apparently drunk tweets it wanted to impress upon twitterati that "drunk driving is stupid".





My dream is to drive, over the rainbow so highhhhhhhhhhh — (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016

This tweet was followed by a number of others that subtly spoke of drunk driving, tagging food delivery and review service Zomato, e-commerce firm Flipkart, movie streaming service Netflix, online comedy group All India Bakchod and The Viral Fever, and rapper Baba Sehgal.



It’s my lifeeee. It’s now or ever. I ain’t gonna drive forever — (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016

Bro @onlybabasehgal , aaja meri gaadi mein baet ja, and then let's go to the Gym! — (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016

Hey @ZomatoIN YOUR CUTE — (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016

Xcuse the typos @ZomatoIN — (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016

.@AllIndiaBakchod is very Hillary — (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016

Hey @Flipkart - lets put one for the road! — (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016

.@TheViralFever Purushottam Ji, f you’re out drinking tonight, give me a shout lol — (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016

Naam toh ek dum pirated hai @Netflicks — (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016

That feeling when you tag the wrong handle and waiting for reply #facepalm @NetflixIndia — (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016

woskdow skash dhsahd sjakkha sahhjlsaash asjkakhas — (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016

I am totally in controlllllllllllllllllll #feelinggood — (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016

About those last tweets, drunk tweeting is dangerous, imagine what drunk driving can do. #PeekeMatChala pic.twitter.com/n5GbBlXuTw — (@Olacabs) December 25, 2016

