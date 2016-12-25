TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

'Drunk driving is stupid,' Ola tries to prove with hack prank

Cab aggregator sends out a series of funny tweets, making it look like its Twitter account is hacked

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

An employee speaks over his phone as he sits at the front desk inside the office of Ola cab service in Gurugram (Photo: Reuters)
Cab aggregator Ola on Sunday sent out a series of "drunk" tweets, giving an impression that its Twitter account had been hacked. However, after about two hours of confusion, the company clarified -- again through a tweet -- that it had been running a campaign against drunk driving this holiday season, and through its apparently drunk tweets it wanted to impress upon twitterati that "drunk driving is stupid".

Unusual activity had begun on Ola's Twitter handle at around 6 pm, with a tweet declaring: "My dream is to drive, over the rainbow so highhhhhhhhhhh."


This tweet was followed by a number of others that subtly spoke of drunk driving, tagging food delivery and review service Zomato, e-commerce firm Flipkart, movie streaming service Netflix, online comedy group All India Bakchod and The Viral Fever, and rapper Baba Sehgal.






 




And then there was some gibberish:


And then the claim of being totally in control:

And finally came the revelation and the message against drunk driving:

