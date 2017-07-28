Drunk man offloaded from flight, gets robbed in cab, dumped back at airport

A 40-year-old man from was robbed by a and his accomplice in after he was offloaded from a flight, police said on Thursday.



R Parmar (40) was offloaded from a Mumbai- flight on July 20 because he was too drunk, police said.



He stepped out of airport and asked if he could find a bar nearby. A man took him to Ashraf Sheikh, a taxi driver, and the duo took Parmar to a bar in suburban Andheri in Sheikh's cab, police said.After a few hours, he left the bar and asked Sheikh to take him to some hotel, police said.Taking advantage of his inebriated state, Sheikh and his friend allegedly took away and jewellery worth Rs 95,000 that Parmar was carrying and dumped him near the airport.Police arrested Sheikh two days ago after identifying him from outside the airport, while the hunt was on for his accomplice.