Drunk students harass Indigo woman staffer, fall at her feet to apologise

A video of two allegedly misbehaving with a woman staffer of a private airline at the international airport here has surfaced, following which the two persons were booked for creating a nuisance, the police has said.

In the video, which has gone viral on various social media platforms, the woman is seen confronting the duo and taking them to the police outpost at the airport.

The men were also seen apologising and touching the feet of the woman on her instructions, the police said, adding the incident occurred on Saturday midnight.

Sub-inspector at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station Ramesh Naik said the woman did not lodge any complaint against the duo, who later told the police that they were students.

He said the two were found to be in an inebriated condition and were booked for creating a nuisance.

According to Firstpost, the air hostess from IndiGo asked one of the accused to bend down. When he did that, she ordered him to touch her feet as the policemen looked on. She eventually did not lodge a complaint.

The accused, who were allegedly drunk were identified as Bharat and Kalyan.





Engineer held at IGIA for thrashing Indigo staff

In yet another case of misdemeanour witnessed at domestic terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), a 43-year-old aircraft maintenance engineer of an aviation agency was held for allegedly creating a nuisance and thrashing a staff of Indigo Airline.

The accused was soon overpowered by the security personnel and handed over to police. While manhandling the staff of the airline, when other passengers tried to stop the accused, he misbehaved with them as well.

According to The Pioneer, a police officer involved in the investigation said that the accused has a history of violence. "Brij Raj was earlier arrested for allegedly thrashing a police personnel in Dwarka. A case in this respect was also lodged against him," the officer said.