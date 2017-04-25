DU, IIT-Delhi, AMU among 10 websites hacked; pro-Pakistan slogans displayed

At least 10 official websites, including those of educational institutions like University, Aligarh Muslim University, and BHU - were hacked on Tuesday with " Zindabad" slogans displayed on them.

The hacker group, which identified itself as " Haxors Crew (PHC)", said, "nothing deleted or stolen. Just here to deliver my message to Indians."

Other websites which have been hacked are University of Kota; Army Institute of Management and Technology, Greater Noida; Defence Institute of Advanced Technology; Army Institute of Management, Kolkata, Aerospace Laboratories and Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences (BRNS).

"Greetings of India, and the people of Do you know what your so-called heroes (soldiers) are doing in Kashmir? Do you know they are killing many innocent people in Kashmir?" read the message displayed on the ten websites.



"Do you know they have raped many girls? Do you know they still are raping girls in Kashmir? How would you feel if your brother, sister, father and mother gets killed? How would you feel if someone rapes your mother or sister? Won't your life and your families be destroyed?" it added.

" Zindabad", was the caption of the two videos of the army's alleged brutalities in Kashmir and the protest of the people over it.

University Registrar Tarun Das said, "The website was inaccessible from outside the campus for some time due to some problems in the domain name. Servers were pointing incorrectly to another site."

"The problem was detected and immediately rectified by contacting ERNET, which has provided the domain name for University of Delhi," he added.

The spokesperson said that the matter has been brought to their notice and their IT department is looking into the issue.

The authorities at the two IITs could not be reached for comment.