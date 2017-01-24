DU students approach DCW over notice banning selfies, combing

students on Tuesday approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) against a recent circular by Miranda House banning taking of selfies and combing hair in college corridor.



The notice, directed to School for Open learning (SOL) students who attend Sunday classes at the college, stated that activities such as clicking selfies, combing hair and modelling in corridors amounts to " misutilisation " of time and students doing so might face suspension for a day.



Students had also staged a protest last week demanding the circular be rolled back.



While college principal Pratibha Jolly had earlier claimed it to be aimed at ensuring "safety" of students, she had later clarified that the notice is only "suggestive" and won't be "imposed" on students.



However, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, an association of students still decided to knock the doors of DCW.



"We submitted a memorandum to today demanding that the college must render a written apology for the misogynistic notice," the association said in a statement.



Press Trust of India