Dussehra 2017: PM Modi to take part in celebrations at New Delhi's Red Fort

As the festive-engulfed country is all set to celebrate on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi will take part in the celebrations at New Delhi's Red Fort ground later today.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to convey his wishes.

"Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi," he posted.

????????? ?? ???? ???? ?? ??? ?????????? ?? ??????????! Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi. — Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2017

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate the occasion with the jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

Following their yearly tradition on this significant day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers took out a route rarch in Nagpur, with volunteers marching their feet to the tune of their anthem.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, L K Advani, chief were also present at the Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates Hindu god Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana and the triumph of good over evil.

Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja, and hence, also remembers goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to help restore Dharma.