JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

CWG 2018: Indian men's hockey team look for winning start against Pakistan
Business Standard

Dust storm, light rain in Delhi-NCR throw city traffic out of gear

The storm dipped the visibility, leading to vehicles plying on the streets coming to a standstill momentarily

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

dust strom in delhi, thunderstorm, light rain
Visitors shield herself as they walk through a heavy dust strom at Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi on Friday | Photo: PTI

A dust storm hit Delhi this evening, plunging the city into darkness and throwing traffic out of gear in parts of the national capital.

In Lutyens' Delhi, the sprawling Raisina Hill complex, seat of the government and the bungalow zone, were shrouded by dust kicked up by gusty winds which was followed by light drizzle.


The storm dipped the visibility, leading to vehicles plying on the streets coming to a standstill momentarily, while pedestrians rushed to seek shelter.
 

lightning storm, dust storm delhi
Lightning is seen during a thunderstorm over the Raisina Hills area of New Delhi | Photo: PTI

A Meteorological (MeT) official said the department was tabulating the complete report on the incident. Office-goers and others were seen curiously peeping out of windows of the buildings as it became dark outside rather early after a blistering afternoon.
First Published: Fri, April 06 2018. 19:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements