DUSU Secy Sangwan, files complaint against pro-ISIS slogans on DU walls

Slogans like 'Justice for Naxals', 'AFSPA', 'Azadi', 'LGBTQ' also written on the walls: DUSU Secy

A Delhi University Students' Union member today filed a police complaint alleging someone had written "pro-ISIS" slogans on the walls of north campus, police said.



"We have received a complaint and we are examining it," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal said.



Ankit Sangwan, DUSU secretary and a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), filed the complaint with the police after he was told by some students that the slogans were written on the walls of the Delhi School of Economics.



In his complaint filed at the Maurice Nagar police station, he said that he saw "I am SYN ISIS" written on the wall.



This slogan means an organisation like ISIS should be supported, Sangwan said in his complaint.



He also claimed that other slogans like 'Justice for Naxals', 'AFSPA', 'Azadi', 'LGBTQ' were also written on the walls of the Department of Social Work.



Sangwan demanded action against those who wrote such slogans.

Press Trust of India