Each consumer is a mini-television tower: Rohit Ohri

A large percentage of TV ads today is product information. And digital has opened up the world, Rohit Ohri tells Ritwik Sharma. Since you took over at FCB India, have you introduced any changes to the structure or organisational culture? If yes, in what ways? I have brought in a lot of change within the organisation, fundamentally in terms of how the agency looks at work going forward. To give you a larger perspective of this, the global company is also reorienting itself.

They have come up with a new mission. The vision of the agency is “never finished”. The ...