Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits North India, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand at around 10:30 pm. It lasted for 30 seconds

BS Web Team/ PTI  |  New Delhi 

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand at around 10:30 pm. It lasted for 30 seconds.

The epicentre of the quake was Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, said J L Gautam, Operations head at the National Seismological Bureau, a unit of Ministry of Earth Sciences.

"The depth of the quake was 33 km and it occurred at 10.33 PM," he said.

Uttarakhand, which falls in the Himalayan belt, is known for high seismic activities.

Tremors were felt across Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh also after which many people rushed out of their homes.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed the development by tweeting the same. "I pray for everyone's safety", tweeted Kejriwal.

No loss of life and property has been reported so far.

