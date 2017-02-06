Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits North India, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

-
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand at around 10:30 pm. It lasted for 30 seconds.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed the development by tweeting the same. "I pray for everyone's safety", tweeted Kejriwal.
No loss of life and property has been reported so far.
Earthquake in Delhi NCR.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 6, 2017
