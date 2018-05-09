Earthquake: 6.2 magnitude quake in Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

The tremors of an that hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border were felt in several north Indian states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

The epicentre of the quake, measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale, was Afghanistan-Tajikistan border and it occurred at 4.01 pm, J L Gautam, Head (Operations), Seismological Centre (NSC) said. The tremors were felt in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, officials said adding there were no reports of loss of life or damage to property. Strong tremors were felt in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley. In some areas, panic-stricken people rushed out of buildings and vehicles into open spaces. Similar scenes were witnessed in some parts of Rajasthan where mild tremors were felt, a MeT department official said.

Tremors of an earthquake were felt across Himachal Pradesh too , triggering panic among the people.

Top highlights of tremors felt in North India, Afghanistan, Pakistan

* The quake of magnitude 6.2 occurred in Tajikistan in its border region near Afghanistan

* In India, tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, and the states of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir

* There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property so far

in Pakistan:

Prior to this one, an earthquake jolted Pakistan in the morning today. Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad along with Peshawar, Nowshera, and Kohat. The tremors were felt at 8:25 AM and were felt for 15 to 20 seconds.

Tremors were also felt in Swat along Malakand division along with Manshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbottabad, and Mardan.

Pakistan's Express Tribune said at least nine children were injured in Bannu's Government Model School near Tankhi Bazaar, it said.

The panic-stricken children rushed out of the three-story building. Few jumped from second and third floor of the building. The injured have been moved to District Headquarters Hospital, the report said. The earthquake magnitude was recorded to be 5.6 on the Richter scale.

Last month, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted many towns of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The epicenter of the quake was at the depth of 200 kilometres in Hindu Kush mountain area of Afghanistan.

