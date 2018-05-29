EC announces re-polling in Kairana, Bhandara Gondia post VVPAT failure

The Election Commission announced re-poll in 73 polling stations in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and 49 polling stations in Bhandara Gondia in Maharashtra after the failure of paper trail machines on Monday's by-elections, sources said on Tuesday.

The re-poll will be held on Wednesday, they said.

A formal notification would be issued in Lucknow and Mumbai.



The Election Commission orders re-polling in 49 booths of Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha seat on May 30 after polling was disrupted due to faulty EVMs. EC has ordered the transfer of District Collector Abhimanyu Kale, Kadambari Balkawade to replace him. — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2018

Over 11 per cent of the 10,300 VVPAT, or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, machines across 10 states had developed faults and had to be replaced on Monday.