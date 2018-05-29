JUST IN
Thunderstorm kills 40 in Bihar, UP, Jharkhand; heat wave rattles Delhi-NCR
EC announces re-polling in Kairana, Bhandara Gondia post VVPAT failure

Over 11 per cent of the 10,300 VVPAT, or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, machines across 10 states had developed faults and had to be replaced

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission announced re-poll in 73 polling stations in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and 49 polling stations in Bhandara Gondia in Maharashtra after the failure of paper trail machines on Monday's by-elections, sources said on Tuesday.

The re-poll will be held on Wednesday, they said.

A formal notification would be issued in Lucknow and Mumbai.
 

Over 11 per cent of the 10,300 VVPAT, or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, machines across 10 states had developed faults and had to be replaced on Monday.



 

 
