EC bars MP minister for 3 years for fudging poll expenses on 'paid news'

Mishra moved HC & SC against EC notice served in 2013, but did not get any relief

The Commission (EC) on Saturday disqualified senior minister for filing wrong accounts of expenditure.



An EC spokesperson confirmed that Mishra had been disqualified for three years from today.



His from the Datia Assembly constituency also stands void.



Rajendra Bharti of the had alleged that Mishra, a close aide of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had not filed certain details in his expenditure on paid news in the 2008 polls.



The EC had served notice to Mishra on January 15, 2013.



Mishra had moved the High and the Supreme against the EC notice, but did not get any relief.



Finally, the EC came out with its verdict today.

