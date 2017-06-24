TRENDING ON BS
EC bars MP minister for 3 years for fudging poll expenses on 'paid news'

Mishra moved HC & SC against EC notice served in 2013, but did not get any relief

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File Photo: Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat, announcing poll schedule for five states during a press conference (Photo: PTI)

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday disqualified senior Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra for filing wrong accounts of election expenditure.

An EC spokesperson confirmed that Mishra had been disqualified for three years from today.



His election from the Datia Assembly constituency also stands void.

Rajendra Bharti of the Congress had alleged that Mishra, a close aide of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had not filed certain details in his election expenditure on paid news in the 2008 polls.

The EC had served notice to Mishra on January 15, 2013.

Mishra had moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court against the EC notice, but did not get any relief.

Finally, the EC came out with its verdict today.

