EC, Facebook collaborate to launch voter registration campaign from July 1

The Commission will launch a special drive to enrol new electors, and has collaborated with to launch a 'voter reminder' on July 1.

According to an official release, a notification of the 'voter reminder' will be sent on July 1 to people who are eligible to vote on

The reminder will be sent out in 13 Indian languages - English, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Marathi and Oriya.

By clicking on the 'register now' button, people will be directed to the voters' services portal (www.nvsp.in) which will guide them through the process.

"I am pleased to announce that the Commission is launching a special drive to enrol left out electors, with a special focus on first-time This is a step towards fulfilment of the motto of 'No Voter to be Left Behind'," Chief Commissioner said.

"I urge all eligible to enrol and vote i.e recognise your right and perform your duty," he said.

"I am sure this initiative will strengthen EC's campaign and encourage future to participate in the electoral process and become responsible citizens," Zaidi said.

This is the first time has been used for enrolling new across India. In 2016 and 2017, Chief Electoral Officers made efforts at the state level during their state elections.