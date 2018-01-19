JUST IN
Business Standard

EC has become a letter box of Prime Minister's Office, says AAP's Ashutosh

EC poll recommended disqualification of party's 20 MLAs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An angry AAP on Friday claimed the Election Commission has never "touched this low" after the poll panel recommended disqualification of party's 20 MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit. "The EC should not be the letter box of the PMO.

But that is the reality today," Ashutosh tweeted. "A person like me who has covered EC as a reporter during (T N) Seshan days, today I can say EC has never touched so low ever," the scribe-turned politician added.

