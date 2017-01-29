EC orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for bribe remarks

The on Saturday ordered poll authorities in to register a FIR against Delhi Chief Minister for his remarks about bribes made at a poll rally in the state.

The poll body also termed the leader's claim that the Commission is encouraging by refraining him from uttering such statements as "scurrilous".

The poll body said FIR/complaint be lodged against the leader under provisions of the Representation of the People Act dealing with bribing voters and relevant sections of the IPC.

"Being chief minister of Delhi and a star campaigner of in Goa, he is expected to conduct in an exemplary manner in election campaigns in a law abiding manner so as to be a role model for others to emulate but he has on several occasions again violated provisions of MCC by breaking his assurance to EC. The Commission directs that necessary legal action be initiated by filing a FIR/complaint against for the statements. A compliance report in this regard should be sent to the Commission latest by 3.00 PM on January 31," the poll panel said.

The Commission recalled that it has censured Kejriwal for violating the provisions of MCC and expected him to be more circumspect in public utterances during election time.

" has again written a letter, stating therein that he is not abetting by appealing to voters to accept money from any party but to vote in favour of Jharu (AAP). He stated that the Commission is encouraging by refraining him from uttering such statements. These submissions being baseless and scurrilous are totally unjustified in the light of the provisions of law on and are not acceptable to the Commission," the Commission sai