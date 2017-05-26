EC's EVM challenge: NCP, CPM only parties to accept it; RJD misses deadline

The and the are the only two parties which agreed to participate in the Commission's EVM hacking challenge, but the and the BSP, which were the most vociferous in questioning the reliability of the machines, decided to stay away.



The EC announced this evening that out of eight parties only Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Party and the accepted the dare. Today was the last date to enlist for the challenge.



Earlier, the EC had said only the had accepted the challenge but later it clarified that the had also expressed its interest in the exercise.



The EC said the RJD's application was received by e-mail at 5.39 pm and it missed the 5 pm deadline. Thus, its aplication stood rejected.



The challenge would take place on June 3 between 10 am and 2 pm at Nirvachan Sadan, the EC headquarters, a poll panel spokesperson said.



There will be two counters for the two parties to try and hack the machines. Both will get four hours each for the task.



As per the framework chalked out by the EC, each participating party can have three members and will get four hours to prove that the machines can be tampered with.



Each party can use four machines deployed in the recently held assembly polls and the has left the choice of the machines to the EC. Now, the commission will bring few EVMs from Punjab, UP and Uttrakhand for conduct of the challenge, the spokesperson said.



NCP's Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan will lead the party's team for the challenge. Gaurav Jachak, said to be an advocate, and Yasin Hussain Shaikh, an IT expert, are the other members of the team.



While the has so far not given reasons for not participating, the wondered why the EC -- "an institution that has always protected democracy" -- was not ready for an open hackathon to safeguard the country's process.



Both the and the also demanded access to EVM's motherboard, saying without it, the challenge was not practical.



Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and leader Manish Sisodia said a perception was being created that has backtracked from hackathon.



"Is the EC holding ahackathon? The EC is itself saying that it is not holding any hackathon, then from where did the question of backtracking come from.



"You (the EC) are saying not to touch, open the machines or carry any tool for the exercise. You are asking to challenge it. You cannot simply keep the machine before us and then ask us to hack it. It is the EC that has backtracked. If you want to hack the machines then you should allow us to touch it," he said.



The said the "extensive terms and conditions" that the challenge imposes prevents challengers to conduct a thorough test of the EVMs.



"We urge you to reconsider relaxing rules of the challenge and their inclusion undermines the very credibility of the initiative," the party said.



The poll panel had invited seven and 49 state recognised parties for the challenge but had kept away independents and smaller parties which had contested polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.



Foreign experts too have been barred.



In the 2009 challenge, the commission had brought in 100 EVMs from across India and had allowed independent experts to prove that the machines can be tampered with. No one, the EC claims, was able to hack into the machines.



After the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the and had questioned the reliability of the machines.



Later, several opposition parties, except the AAP, had urged the EC to revert to paper ballot, saying the faith of the people in EVMs had eroded.



A demand of the to tamper with the motherboard of the machine was rejected by the commission. It said change in circuits would mean the EVM was no longer the one used by the commission.

