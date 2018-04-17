EC seize freebies worth Rs 163 mn, 88,000 litres of liquor in Karnataka

Freebies like cookers and sarees worth Rs 162.8 million and over 88,000 litres of liquor have been seized by the Election Commission-appointed surveillance and expenditure monitoring teams in poll-bound till now, according to official data.

These teams have also seized 965 cheques, bearing a value of Rs 29.8 million, as part of total Rs 231.4 million worth seizures made in the state.

According to the data, updated till Monday, flying squads and surveillance teams seized freebies and illegal inducements worth Rs 162.8 million that include laptops, vehicles, cookers and sarees.

In addition, 88,254 litres of liquor worth Rs 30.8 million, 30.25 kilogrammes of drugs worth Rs 197.9 million and precious metals like gold and silver worth Rs 37.1 million have been seized.

Seizures worth Rs 45 million, including cash and other items, were released by the surveillance teams post verification as they was meant for genuine purposes, it said.

The has appointed a number of election expenditure observers in Karnataka, apart from other central observers, to keep a check on and illegal inducements used to bribe voters.

The 224-member Assembly will go to polls in a single phase on May 12.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 15.