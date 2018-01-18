JUST IN
EC to announce schedule for Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland polls today

The strength of the three assemblies is 60 members each

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Election officers arrange the EVM machines inside the strong room on the day of a state assembly election result. Photo: PTI

The Election Commission will on Thursday announce the schedule for Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland assembly elections. The term of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura legislative assemblies is ending on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively. The strength of the three assemblies is 60 members each.

