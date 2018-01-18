EC to announce schedule for Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland polls today

The will on Thursday announce the schedule for Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland assembly elections. The term of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura legislative assemblies is ending on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively. The strength of the three assemblies is 60 members each.

