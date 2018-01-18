EC to announce schedule for Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland polls today

-
ALSO READKarnataka polls will be IT friendly and modern: Election Commission Gujarat polls: EC raps Archbishop for appeal against 'nationalist forces' Gujarat polls over, Modi heads for Meghalaya as assembly elections beckon Over 6 lakh litres of liquor, Rs 1.3 cr cash seized in poll-bound Gujarat Amit Shah lashes out at Left Front government in poll-bound Tripura
-
The Election Commission will on Thursday announce the schedule for Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland assembly elections. The term of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura legislative assemblies is ending on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively. The strength of the three assemblies is 60 members each.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU