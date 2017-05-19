EC to hold EVM demo on Saturday, announce dates for hackathon

The will on Saturday hold a demonstration on the working of and to allay fears that these can be tampered with in favour of a particular candidate or party. It will also announce dates for a EVM-hacking challenge in the wake of opposition concerns over the reliability of

As per an announcement, the live demonstration of the functioning of the and will be followed by a press conference.

The poll panel had announced after an all-party meeting on May 12 that it will hold the challenge to let opposition political parties prove their contention that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the February-March were, or could be, tampered with.

It had also announced that all future elections will be held using VVPAT (Voter-verifiable paper audit trail).

A VVPAT slip allows a voter to verify if his vote has been rightly recorded by the EVM.

Several opposition politicians had alleged EVM-tampering in assembly polls but the commission ruled out such a possibility.

Representatives of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress, Aam Admi Party, and Trinamool Congress had raised concerns over at the all-party meeting.

The had welcomed the poll panel's announcement of holding an EVM challenge but insisted on the 'hackathon'. The party said given a chance, it can prove that the machines can be hacked.

The Trinamool Congress had demanded a return to paper balloting in the country.