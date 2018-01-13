ED abusing power at behest of govt, won't bow down, says Chidambaram

The and its leader on Saturday accused the of “unleashing vicious vendetta” against the opposition after the (ED) carried out raids at the residence of the former Union here in connection with its money laundering probe in the Aircel-Maxis case. accused the ED of misusing its power at the behest of the He said he would not succumb to pressure and continue to speak and write. He spoke to reporters outside his Jorbagh residence here, hours after the ED conducted searches at 10 premises linked to his son in connection with the probe. termed the raids “a comedy of errors” and claimed the officers were left “embarrassed” and “apologetic” as they could not find anything at his house. “Since they had the search warrant, I did not object to the search but I said I will record my protest that there is no FIR in respect of the scheduled crime...there are obviously no proceeds of crime and the ED has no jurisdiction under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” he told reporters. Later, in a statement, he said there is no predicate scheduled offence and hence the ED has no jurisdiction. “Yet the ED, at the behest of the government, continues to misuse its powers.

Let the misuse the ED. I shall neither bend nor break and I shall continue to speak and write,” said.