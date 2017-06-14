ED chargesheets Vijay Mallya under PMLA

The (ED) filed its first chargesheet against beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines, two executives and five officials in the alleged Rs 900-crore money laundering case.

The prosecution complaint or chargesheet will now be submitted before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where the Indian government’s case for Mallya’s extradition is going on. The next hearing is on July 6.

The prosecution complaint was filed in the ED’s special court on Wednesday under section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The 5,500-page prosecution filing includes annexures on the investigation material against Mallya on how he diverted funds from the Rs 900-crore loan received from for his personal expenses and diversion of funds to group entities in India and abroad.

The in the prosecution filing also attached documents of the money trail analysis, which talked about diversion of Rs 400 crore to Mallya-owned entities such as Watson and Force India, and leasing of aircraft. It also mentioned the diversion of the remaining Rs 500 crore to the software consulting firm UBICS and other related parties.

The probe agency stated that (KFA) along with officials "criminally conspired to obtain funds to the tune of Rs 860.92 crore despite weak financials, negative net-worth, non-compliance of corporate credit policy of new client, non-quality collateral security and low credit rating of the borrower, out of which Rs 807.82 crore of principal amount remains unpaid". The total loan sanctioned and disbursed by to KFA was Rs 860.92 crore.

“Each and every allocation of the loan amount to the said entities has been minutely explained in the filing,” said an official.

Business Standard has reviewed the copy of prosecution complaint.

The in the concluding remark of the prosecution complaint said, “ and others accused are guilty of money laundering under section 3 and punishable under section 4 of the Trial should be started against them and property attached in the matter worth Rs 808 crore should be confiscated.”

The has attached Rs 9,680 crore of property belonging to Mallya and KFA, and Rs 808 crore is part of this attachment. The requested the court to confiscate Mallya’s farmhouse in Mandwa near Mumbai, UB City Mall in Bengaluru and his residential property in Mumbai and Bengaluru to recover the dues.

The prosecution filing also mentioned the role of other officials and executives of KFA and in the matter, and appended their statements recorded by the agency under the anti-money laundering act.

“ executives have been charged for assisting and abetting Mallya and his associates under section 3 of the This section typically talks about attempt to indulge, knowingly assist or is a party in any process or activity connected to the proceed of crime. In that case, the concerned person becomes guilty of the offence of money laundering,” explained the official.

The probe agency believes that the chargesheet would make the case stronger and tighter. “We will also provide additional evidence against Mallya in the London court. This would strengthen our case for his extradition,” said ED’s lawyer Hiten Venegavkar.

The had registered a case against Mallya and others in 2016 under the violation of the money laundering act.

Before his hearing in his extradition case in a London court on June 13, Mallya told the media that he had "enough evidence" to plead his case and had also responded “you can keep dreaming about the billion pounds” to a reporter’s query on alleged missing funds.

Mallya has been in the UK since March 2016 and was arrested by the Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant on April 18, and has been granted conditional bail till December 4.