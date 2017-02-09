ED says trail of Rs 200 cr, Zakir Naik link to Panama found: Report

The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly claimed to have traced the money trail of around Rs 200 crore linked to and his NGO, (IRF). An India Today report also says that has found a link between Naik and the Wahedna group, which was named in the leak.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned last month as part of its probe against the controversial preacher and his (IRF) under anti-money laundering laws. However, Naik hasn't responded to the summons yet.

The Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered a case against 51-year-old Naik in December last year, under anti-terror laws for allegedly promoting enmity between religious groups.

After registering the case against Naik and IRF, the along with Mumbai police had carried out searches at 10 places in the megapolis, including residential premises of some of the office bearers of IRF, which was earlier put on restricted list by the Union Home Ministry for receiving foreign funds.

Naik, who is reportedly in Saudi Arabia to evade arrest after some perpetrators of the Dhaka terror strike last year claimed they were inspired by him, has been booked along with unnamed IRF officials under section 153-A of IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and sections of UAPA.

The charges levelled by the also include those under sections 10 (being member of an unlawful organisation), 13 (punishment for being member of illegal organisation) and 18 (punishment for being involved in a conspiracy for committing any terror act) of UAPA.

IRF came under the scanner of security agencies after one of the terrorists involved in the Dhaka cafe attack allegedly posted on social media he was inspired by Naik's speeches.

Maharashtra Police has also registered criminal cases against Naik for his alleged involvement in radicalising Muslim youth and luring them into terror activities.