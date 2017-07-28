ED searches five locations in Rs 600-crore ponzi probe

The ED on Friday conducted searches at five locations in the country in connection with a money laundering ponzi case worth Rs 600 crore.



"The searches at 5 places across India are related to Kamal K Bakshi and A K Singh in relation to ponzi scam. The total scam is over Rs 600 crore," the said in a statement.



A senior official said the agency had registered a criminal FIR under the (PMLA) based on a police FIR in the case.Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)