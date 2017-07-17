Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo leaves his fans disappointed

TRENDING ON BS
He sings the lyrics from the George R R Martin book 'A Dance with Dragons' in season's premier

BS Web Team & ANI  |  New Delhi 

Game of Thrones, Season 7 premier, Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran. Photo: Instagram handle

The 'Game of Thrones' winter is finally here, so is Ed Sheeran's highly-anticipated appearance and it is making many fans think out loud.

The script for the premiere episode of the HBO show's season seven called for the 26-year-old to do what he does the best - singing.

In the segment, Arya Stark, portrayed by Maisie Williams, is seen taking some time out from killing the bad people to hang with the 'Shape of You' hit-maker, who plays one of the nameless soldiers.

He sings the lyrics from the George R.R. Martin book 'A Dance with Dragons' - "He rode through the streets of the city / Down from his hill on high / O'er the winds and the steps and the cobbles / He rode to a woman's sigh / For she was his secret treasure / She was his shame and his bliss / And a chain and a keep are nothing / Compared to a woman's kiss / For hands of gold are always cold / But a woman's hands are warm."

After which Arya tells Sheeran's character, "It's a pretty song, I've never heard it before,' to which he responds, 'It's a new one.'

Here is the clip of the Shape of you singer that took everone by surprice: 

 


His cameo has everyone playing wordplay on his songs. 
 

