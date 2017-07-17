Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo leaves his fans disappointed

The 'Game of Thrones' winter is finally here, so is Ed Sheeran's highly-anticipated appearance and it is making many fans think out loud.

The script for the premiere episode of the HBO show's season seven called for the 26-year-old to do what he does the best - singing.

In the segment, Arya Stark, portrayed by Maisie Williams, is seen taking some time out from killing the bad people to hang with the 'Shape of You' hit-maker, who plays one of the nameless soldiers.

He sings the lyrics from the George R.R. Martin book 'A Dance with Dragons' - "He rode through the streets of the city / Down from his hill on high / O'er the winds and the steps and the cobbles / He rode to a woman's sigh / For she was his secret treasure / She was his shame and his bliss / And a chain and a keep are nothing / Compared to a woman's kiss / For hands of gold are always cold / But a woman's hands are warm."

After which Arya tells Sheeran's character, "It's a pretty song, I've never heard it before,' to which he responds, 'It's a new one.'



Here is the clip of the Shape of you singer that took everone by surprice:



Ed Sheeran's cameo on #GameOfThrones has everyone playing wordplay on his songs. pic.twitter.com/368BkUsPwF — Earning Online (@_0nline_Inc0me) July 17, 2017

when pops up in the latest episode of #GameOfThones pic.twitter.com/aQNXYY3dWH — Chris Lanzon (@chrislanzon) July 17, 2017

also made an appearance on various movies such as Shrek, Chucky, Lego the Movie & Pirates of the Caribbean. #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/AuUZ8Wqgwc — Joe Negan (@mynameisNegan) July 17, 2017

me watching game of thrones: hey that guy hella sounds like lmao

me 5 secs later: pic.twitter.com/jEChmeXDvm — ana (@anaweasley) July 17, 2017

His cameo has everyone playing wordplay on his songs.