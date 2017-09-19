ED summons former Bihar CM Rabri Devi in railway hotels corruption case

The has summoned former chief minister Devi in connection with its money laundering probe in the allotment case, officials said today.



Rabri, wife of chief Lalu Prasad, has been summoned to be present before the investigating officer (IO) of the case on September 26, they said.



The IO is expected to record her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), under which it had registered a FIR against the family and others sometime back.It is understood that this is the second summon by the agency to after she did not depose before it the first time.The central probe agency had earlier questioned few people in this case including the wife of former minister P C Gupta.The had taken cognisance of a FIR in this regard to initiate its own criminal complaint.In July, the (CBI) had registered a criminal FIR (first information report) and conducted multiple searches against former chief minister and others.The ED will investigate the alleged "proceeds of crime" generated by the accused, purportedly through shell companies, officials said.Rabri, son Tejashwi Yadav, and others will be probed by the agency under charges filed in the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED equivalent of a police FIR.The case dates back to the time when Lalu was the minister in the government.Others named in the FIR include Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar (both directors of Sujata Hotels), Delight Marketing company, now known as Lara Projects, and the then managing director P K Goel.The FIR alleges that Prasad, as minister, handed over the maintenance of two to a company after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land in Patna through a 'benami' company owned by Sarla Gupta.The FIR was registered on July 5 in connection with favours allegedly extended to Sujata in awarding a contract for the upkeep of the in Ranchi and Puri and receiving premium land as 'quid pro quo'.The ED, under the PMLA, has powers to attach and confiscate tainted and it is expected that the agency will initiate such a move once it makes progress in the case.