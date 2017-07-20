ED summons Shah Rukh Khan, wife for personal hearing in FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served a notice to Bollywood megastar and his wife Gauri to appear before it personally on August 23 in an ongoing case, official sources said on Thursday.

The two are required to remain present in person before the Adjudicating Authority for the final hearing regarding the penalty to be imposed against Khan's IPL team in the case dating back to 2008.

Khan had appeared twice before the ED in 2011 and 2015 to record his statement in the case in which the ED had alleged a loss of around Rs 73 crore in foreign exchange.

The latest notice concerned the alleged violations of the (Transfer of Issue of Security by a Person Resident Outside India) Regulations, 2000.

After its investigations into the case, in March 2017 the ED issued notices to Khan, Gauri and their associate and former actress Juhi Chawla on charges of violating norms.

At the August 23 hearing, the Khan couple would be required to remain present with their legal and financial advisors before the Adjudicating Authority, headed by an ED Special Director.

After hearing his version, the further course of action would be decided on the penalties to be slapped on the actor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)