Edutech start-up MindHour to provide Rs 11-cr scholarships via quiz contest

A Gurgaon-based educational start-up will provide scholarships worth Rs 11 crore to school students in Delhi and the NCR through a quiz contest, the organisers said.
Students from Classes 5 to 10 of 200 schools can participate in the 'Your Champion Quotient' quiz contest to be held until the month of October this year.
The initiative by MindHour, a growing 'EduTech' start-up, is partnering with the schools in the Delhi and NCR regions, reaching out to more than 100,000 students.
"We aim at educating parents and children about the 4Qs - IQ (Intelligent Quotient), EQ (Emotional Quotient), CQ (Creative Quotient) and FQ (Fitness Quotient) - and their importance in the holistic development of students," Sumit Marda, co-founder and CEO of MindHour, told PTI.
The 30-minute long quiz will be in the written format and held in schools on selected days. Participation in the quiz is free of cost.
Prizes will be provided as scholarships worth up to Rs 15,000 each to meritorious students.
MindHour is a digital education platform that currently reaches out to more than five lakh users through three education formats - online, offline and classes for students from Classes 6 to 10.
