Reintroducing Talat Mahmood to today's youth: Efforts to culminate in Delhi

One Saturday in the December gone by, the Mall of India in Noida suddenly reverberated with an old and, for many, forgotten melody. As the Christmas shoppers stopped to see what was going on, a flash mob took centre stage and broke into a jig. Flash mobs are always fun to watch.

And this one was even more so, because the dancers were performing to an unusual number. The song they had chosen was from a 1961 film, Chhaya. It was a playful duet — “Itna na mujhse tu pyaar badha” — between Lata Mangeshkar and Talat Mahmood, an artiste whose name seldom comes up ...