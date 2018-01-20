Toilet Ek Prem Katha 2: This UP village is struggling to find brides

Narendra Modi's call for open defecation-free nation is giving tough time to the residents of Atsalia village of UP's Shahjahanpur district. The villagers are complaining about 'marriages being called off due to lack of toilets in the area.' "People from other villages are not marrying their daughters in the village due to unavailability of the toilets in the village," said a woman resident of Atsalia village. Lack of toilets in the village is also giving rise to safety issues for women. Local women while speaking to news agency ANI said that they are scared of going out to relieve themselves due to lack of toilets in the village. One of the women said that she lost her legs after she was run over by a train while defecating near the railway track. However, said that their team is building toilets in the village. "We have a team which goes to villages and makes locals aware about building toilets.

We are building toilets with whatever funds that have been allotted to us. We are filling gaps and working on it," he said.