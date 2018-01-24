Election commission debuts on social media platforms Facebook and YouTube

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi along with Election Commissioners O P Rawat and A K Joti
To bolster its social media presence, the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday launched its Facebook page and a YouTube channel.

Chief Election Commissioner O. P.

Rawat said that the EC's social media hub is primarily aimed at "educating and empowering" the voters through the dissemination of relevant information and "dissipate" any misgivings spread on social media.

"At this point, perhaps one can no longer afford to be away from technology and social media. We found it is essential for EC to be there on social media for inclusive participation of every voter," Rawat said.

However, the EC has stayed away from Twitter, the most "happening" of social media platforms.

"Right now, we don't have enough workforce to be active on Twitter. Also, you have to be very active over this particular platform. But soon we will be moving to Twitter as well," he said.

"As for me, I don't have time to tweet personally," the CEC said.

The EC has already instructed all Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the states and District Electoral Officers (DEOs) to be active on social media.
First Published: Wed, January 24 2018. 17:34 IST

