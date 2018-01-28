The first flight of SpaceX's heavy-lift rocket Heavy is now scheduled for early February, the California-based company said.

founder tweeted:

Aiming for first flight of Heavy on Feb 6 from Apollo launchpad 39A at Easy viewing from the public causeway. — (@elonmusk) January 27, 2018

Heavy completed its static firing test at in Cape Canaveral, on Wednesday after multiple delays, Xinhua reported on Saturday.

Soon after the test, tweeted that the rocket is ready for launch "in a week or so."

The tech billionaire has said the rocket will carry a red into space, eventually to a Mars orbit, where it should remain "for a billion years or so if it doesn't blow up on the ascent."

The Heavy, a reusable super heavy-lift launch vehicle, is seen as the world's most powerful rocket since NASA's Saturn V moon rocket in the 1960s.

Its first stage is composed of three 9 nine-engine cores whose 27 Merlin engines together generate more than 5 million pounds (2.3 million kg) of thrust at liftoff, equal to about eighteen 747 aircraft.

Only the Saturn V moon rocket, last flown in 1973, delivered more payload to orbit.

Heavy was designed to carry humans into space and restores the possibility of flying missions with crew to the Moon or Mars, according to