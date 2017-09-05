JUST IN
Email me if teachers don't entertain questions: Parrikar to students

Parrikar said the 'government's target is quality in education'

IANS  |  Panaji 

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. Photo: PTI
Underlining the importance of quality and a sense of inquisitiveness in education, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said that students were free to email him if teachers get angry with their questions.

"Children should not be scared. If teachers get angry if you ask questions, then write me an email," he said at a Teachers Day function in Panaji.

Parrikar said the "government's target is quality in education".

"We have to train students to think. I know their questions are difficult sometimes. The ability to gain knowledge should be created, it is the most important," he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 05 2017. 17:31 IST

