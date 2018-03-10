Emmanuel Macron, Modi to visit Varanasi; CM Adityanath checks preparations

Ahead of and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to this Uttar Pradesh city on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reached here to take stock of preparations for the high-profile visit.

The visiting dignitaries will reach the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport here around 10.25 a.m and after a brief break, will fly in a chopper to Dadarkalan in Mirzapur.

Adityanath met district officials and the police top brass and understood the travel plans of the and assessed the preparedness of the visit, an official said.

Macron and Modi will partake in the inauguration of a solar plant at Mirzapur for 20 minutes after which they will drive back to the helipad before flying off to the Badlapur and then to the Deen Dayal Handicraft Institute.

Macron will then go to Derek helipad from where he and Modi, who is also the Lok Sabha member from Varanasi, will drive to Assi Ghat on the banks of the holy river Ganga.

They will take a boat ride followed by lunch, and in the evening, will fly back to New Delhi in a special IAF plane.