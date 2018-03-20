Employees of Indian firms have higher data literacy level: Qilk survey

Employees of Indian firms have higher level compared to their peers in other countries, a survey by firm said.

"Over one thousand employees were surveyed in The survey found that 45 per cent of Indian employees had a higher level of as they could read, work with, analyse and argue with The regional average of such employees was 20 per cent," MD for and SAARC, said.

The survey comprised 5,288 full-time workers across Australia, Singapore, China, and between January 30 to February 14, 2018.

In Australia, this level was 20 per cent, 15 per cent, 11 per cent and 6 per cent.

As per the survey, 72 per cent Indian employees expressed full confidence in the ability to read and ability to work with compared to 35 per cent and 34 per cent in other countries. The survey found 67 per cent employees expressed full confidence in the ability to analyse and 59 per cent in the ability to argue or challenge compared to 33 per cent and 29 per cent at the regional level, respectively.

"C-Suites and Directors in (64 per cent), (39 per cent) and (31 per cent) are most confident about their levels," the survey said.

Balasubramanian said that 88 per cent employees in India, 76 per cent in and 75 per cent in are most empowered by their employers to access which means that they have access to the they need, are proficient in working with and feel empowered by their employers to use it.

He said that 85 per cent employees in felt that they use a higher volume of for work compared to the level three years ago but 61 per cent doesn't strongly believe that they had adequate training to be literate.

"93 per cent employees in believed that levels can increase their value at work," Balasubramanian said.

He said that literate employees are more confident about performing their job, and contribute more to the overall growth of their companies.

"The challenge is in having a workforce that is equipped with the requisite skill sets to utilise this to its fullest capabilities. Indian professionals and businesses have indicated a strong desire to be more literate so we expect to see a higher number of business leaders implementing data-led work cultures in their workplaces," he added.