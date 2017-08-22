Enact law against triple talaq, ban more than 2 children: VHP to govt

With Supreme declaring as unconstitutional, the on Tuesday said the should enact a against the practice and also bring a legislation to ban more than two



VHP's international working president Pravin Togadia Togadia said the should enact a against to ensure justice to and to the nation's payers.



A should also be drafted for banning more than two and ushering in the common civil code, he added in a statement.The Supreme Court, by a majority verdict, today set aside the practice of through among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.The apex held that the was against the basic tenets of Quran."In view of the different opinions recorded by a majority of 3:2, the practice of 'talaq-e-biddat' - -- is set aside," a five-judge bench said in a 395-page order.While Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of and asking the to come out with a in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and U U Lalit held it as violative of theThe majority verdict said any practice, including triple talaq, which is against the tenets of Quran is unacceptable.The three judges also said the practice of through is manifestly arbitrary and violative of the and must be struck down.