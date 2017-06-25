Encounter launched to smoke out militants taking refuge in DPS Srinagar

A gunbattle broke out at DPS Srinagar
in the wee hours on Sunday as security forces launched an offensive to flush out the militants
who took refuge inside the school after attacking CRPF
personnel in Pantha chowk area last evening.
"The exchange of firing between security forces and militants
began at around 3:40 am and is going on intermittently," a police official said.
The militants
had entered into the premises of DPS Srinagar
last evening after carrying out an attack on the CRPF
personnel deployed on road opening duty near the school on Srinagar-Jammu national
highway.
One CRPF
officer was killed and a constable of the force injured in the attack that took place in a high-security zone located less than a kilometre away from headquarters of Army's Chinar
Corps.
The security forces immediately cordoned off the area and launched search operations in the large school campus.
Sources said drone cameras and other hi-tech gadgets were used to trace the location of the militants
but police officials refused to comment on operational details.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU