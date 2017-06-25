Encounter launched to smoke out militants taking refuge in DPS Srinagar

A gunbattle broke out at DPS in the wee hours on Sunday as security forces launched an offensive to flush out the who took refuge inside the school after attacking personnel in Pantha chowk area last evening.

"The exchange of firing between security forces and began at around 3:40 am and is going on intermittently," a police official said.

The had entered into the premises of DPS last evening after carrying out an attack on the personnel deployed on road opening duty near the school on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

One officer was killed and a constable of the force injured in the attack that took place in a high-security zone located less than a kilometre away from headquarters of Army's Corps.

The security forces immediately cordoned off the area and launched search operations in the large school campus.

Sources said drone cameras and other hi-tech gadgets were used to trace the location of the but police officials refused to comment on operational details.