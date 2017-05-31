Ending long-lasting rumour, govt says Subhash Chandra Bose died in 1945

In an RTI reply, govt said it had come to this conclusion after considering various reports

In an RTI reply, govt said it had come to this conclusion after considering various reports

Netaji Subhas Chandra died in an aircrash in 1945, the government on Wednesday said, putting to an end a controversy that refuses to be buried about the freedom fighter having survived the accident.



The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a reply to an from a resident that the government had come to this conclusion after considering the reports of various committees that probed the death of Bose, who, many believed, had not perished in the crash.



After considering the reports of the Shah Nawaz Committee, the Justice and the Justice of Enquiry, the government concluded that he had died in the crash, the ministry said in its reply.



It also sought to dispel reports that Bose, who was born in 1897, lived in disguise as 'Gumnami Baba' — which was the belief of a large section of Bose's legion of admirers.



"The had come to the conclusion that Gumnami Baba/ was not Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose," it said, adding that information regarding and was available in the report on pages 114-122, and on the website, mha.Nic.In.



It also said so far 37 files related to had been declassified.



The Home ministry's spokesman further clarified that the reply to the RTI query was "based on the facts that were already in the public domain and the stand taken by Central governments over the years."

Press Trust of India