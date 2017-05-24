'Enemy' will remember Pak's response to aggression: PAF chief

Adds, Pakistan will give a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy

Amid heightened tension with India, (PAF) chief on Wednesday warned that his forces will respond to any aggression by the "enemy" in a manner that their future generations will also remember it.



Air Chief Marshal emphatically said that Pakistan will give a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy, Radio Pakistan reported.



Talking to reporters at in Skardu, he said the country should have zero concern over the "statements of the enemy."



"Our response to any aggression by the enemy will be such that their future generations will also remember it," he said according to the report.



chief made the remarks after taking part in Air Force exercises and flying a fighter jet during his visit to He also reviewed the exercises and operational preparedness of the



His visit coincided with reports in Pakistani media that the Air Force on Wednesday flew fighter jets near the Siachen Glacier — the world's highest battleground.



The in New Delhi denied that the Pakistani fighter jets violated the Indian air space.



Tensions between India and Pakistan have run high since the attack on an Indian army base in Uri in September last year in which 18 Indian soldiers were killed by militants based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Ten days after the attack India launched "surgical strikes" there to destroy "terrorist launchpads".



More recently, the Indian Army on Tuesday announced that it launched "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control (LoC) earlier this month, inflicting some damage. The action was taken in response to the beheading of two Indian soldiers in Kashmir by Pakistani special forces.



On Wednesday, chief said the was fully prepared and capable of defending the country's frontiers.

Press Trust of India