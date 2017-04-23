Enforce a complete liquor ban across India: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

has called for a complete prohibition of across the country, while saying that it would lead the whole nation to the path of development and progress.

Asserting that people from all religions - Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians - unanimously wanted prohibition, he urged to prohibit alcohol to ensure development of

"Every religion supports ban and that is why it needs to be banned across the country. For the development and progress of the country and to rise above the atmosphere of clashes and conflicts, there must be total all- prohibition on liquor," the (United) chief said, while addressing party workers here on Saturday marking JD(U) foray into the politics.

A complete ban was imposed on in from April 1, 2016.

Kumar earlier asserted that a citizen of was never a burden on anyone, instead he had always striven for productivity.

"Biharis are never a burden on anyone. In fact, they ( citizens) give employment to others. This gives me a great feeling of happiness and satisfaction," Nitish said at the rally.

Prominent JD(U) leaders from and other states were present at the rally to mark the formal launch of the party in

Last month, MLC Kapil Patil of the Lok Bharti Party joined the JD(U) after merging his party with the former, making the way for the party to set up base in the state after Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala.