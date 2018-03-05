IndiGo flight grounded before departure at Pune airport due to engine snag

-
ALSO READGoAir cancels two flights as A320 neo planes develop snag Airbus, US' Indigo Partners finalise $50-bn deal for 430 A320neo planes Pratt & Whitney engine woes: Airbus halts A320 neo deliveries, says IndiGo Airbus delivers 176 aircraft to China in 2017 IndiGo grounds one more Airbus A320 neo plane
-
Another IndiGo Airbus A320 Neo aircraft with Pratt& Whitney engine was grounded on Sunday at the Pune airport prior to its departure for New Delhi due to the oil chip detection in one of its engines, a source said. IndiGo, later, operated the flight with another aircraft but in the process it was delayed by more than four hours, according to the source. When contacted, IndiGo refused to comment on the incident, which came close on the heels of another incident involving its aircraft last week, in which passengers had a close shave after one of the engines of a A320 Neo plane failed midair. After the airline operated its Nagpur-Pune flight, IndiGo was forced to ground the A320 Neo plane due to the oil chip detection in engine-2 of the plane, the source said. The glitch-hit IndiGo plane was scheduled to fly to Delhi from Pune. As the aircraft was not airworthy due to the engine failure, the airline arranged another plane later, an A320, to fly the passengers to their destination, the source added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU