England win ICC Women's Cricket world cup by 9 runs





After electing to bat first scored 228 runs in 50 overs. India’s disciplined bowling led by veteran Jhulan Goswami, who took three wickets while conceding 23 runs, established a stranglehold over England’s batting line up after the 10th over.



While chasing lost crucial wickets at regular intervals, as Poonam Raut was trapped leg before for 86 and was refused a review by the umpire who claimed she took too much time to ask for one. Anya Shrubsole turned the match taking the key wickets of Raut, Krishnamurthy, Jhulan Goswami and Deepti Sharma. She ended her spell with a spectacular haul of 6 wickets conceding 46 runs.



Krishnamurthy got out trying to speed up scoring rate with 35 runs to her name. Goswami was out for a duck.



Alex Hartley dismissed at 51 runs in 80 balls. A fullish length ball of Hartley that's going down leg, and nails the sweep of the middle straight to deep backward square leg. After the fall of Kaur's wicket Veda Krishnamurthy came to the crease ahead of Deepti Sharma.



recovers from the early wicket of and Captain run out. Semi-final star and Poonam Raut had 95-runs stand to bring back into game.

A mix up lead to the fall of the wicket of the captain Mithali Raj. She was dismissed for 17. win the ICC Women's World Cup by nine runs at Lords in London on Sunday. faltered in the final overs, as wickets kept falling at regular intervals.After electing to bat first scored 228 runs in 50 overs. India’s disciplined bowling led by veteran Jhulan Goswami, who took three wickets while conceding 23 runs, established a stranglehold over England’s batting line up after the 10th over.While chasing lost crucial wickets at regular intervals, as Poonam Raut was trapped leg before for 86 and was refused a review by the umpire who claimed she took too much time to ask for one. Anya Shrubsole turned the match taking the key wickets of Raut, Krishnamurthy, Jhulan Goswami and Deepti Sharma. She ended her spell with a spectacular haul of 6 wickets conceding 46 runs.Krishnamurthy got out trying to speed up scoring rate with 35 runs to her name. Goswami was out for a duck.Alex Hartley dismissed at 51 runs in 80 balls. A fullish length ball of Hartley that's going down leg, and nails the sweep of the middle straight to deep backward square leg. After the fall of Kaur's wicket Veda Krishnamurthy came to the crease ahead of Deepti Sharma.A mix up lead to the fall of the wicket of the captain Mithali Raj. She was dismissed for 17.

did not have the desired start as star opener Smiti Mandhana was dismissed for a duck. were 18 for 1 in 5 overs.

Earlier, had a steady start, not losing any wicket in first 60 balls. Then, Rajeshwari Gayakwad had Lauren Winfield bowled out around her legs. Winfield scored 24 runs in 35 balls. In the 15th over Poonam Yadav got the wicket of Tammy Beaumont (23 runs, 37 balls). Yadav also took the prized wicket of captain Heather Knight, trapping her leg before.

Jhulan Goswami ended her excellent spell taking three important wickets which brought back into the game. Goswami first got Sarah Taylor who was looking dangerous at 45 runs in 62 balls, breaking her 83-run stand with Natalie Sciver. In the next ball, she got the wicket of Fran Wilson, who made a golden duck. Goswami missed the hattrick as Katherine Brunt was able to hold her ground. She took her third wicket trapping Sciver in front of the wicket. Sciver scored 51 runs in 68 balls.