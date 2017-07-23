England win ICC Women's Cricket world cup by 9 runs

After electing to bat first England scored 228 runs in 50 overs. India’s disciplined bowling led by veteran Jhulan Goswami, who took three wickets while conceding 23 runs, established a stranglehold over England’s batting line up after the 10th over.
While chasing India lost crucial wickets at regular intervals, as Poonam Raut was trapped leg before for 86 and was refused a review by the umpire who claimed she took too much time to ask for one. Anya Shrubsole turned the match taking the key wickets of Raut, Krishnamurthy, Jhulan Goswami and Deepti Sharma. She ended her spell with a spectacular haul of 6 wickets conceding 46 runs.
Krishnamurthy got out trying to speed up scoring rate with 35 runs to her name. Goswami was out for a duck.
Alex Hartley dismissed Harmanpreet Kaur at 51 runs in 80 balls. A fullish length ball of Hartley that's going down leg, and Harmanpreet Kaur nails the sweep of the middle straight to deep backward square leg. After the fall of Kaur's wicket Veda Krishnamurthy came to the crease ahead of Deepti Sharma.
A mix up lead to the fall of the wicket of the captain Mithali Raj. She was dismissed for 17.
