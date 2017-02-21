English titles in CRPF soon: Mali to become gardener, cook to become chef

Dhobi, safai karamchari, mali and mochi at (CRPF) will soon get English titles, while cook will become chef and barber will be called hairstylist as part of a 'nomenclature facelift' suggested by the government.

Fitter will become automotive mechanic, mali will be gardener or horticulturist and safai karamchari - house keeper, while those working in kitchen, including masalchi, kahar and water carrier will be known as assistant chefs.

Other proposed changes for titles of trademen at the paramilitary force include dhobi to laundryman, chowkidar to security assistant and mochi to shoe maker.

These changes were suggested to the by Union Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy under the skill development programme.

"Hoping to enhance the respect of the work force in CRPF, the minister wants to do away with tags such as chowkidar, mali, mochi, safai karamchari," a senior official said.

"Though there is no substantive change in the rank and nature of job, yet their trade title is proposed to be changed. Further, there is no financial implication in this case," the official added.

The changes have also been shared with other paramilitary forces like CISF, ITBP, BSF, SSB and Assam Rifles.

Sharing his thoughts with jawans while distributing certificates of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) earlier, Rudy had noticed that the nomenclature associated with the skill sets and work force are archaic and needed a facelift, the official said.

The minister had expressed the need to recognise and prepare a new and more aspirational vocationally skilled work force with a view to ensuring their employability, and making them more respectable and indicative of the trade.