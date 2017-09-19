Ensure religious places follow noise pollution norms: NGT to Delhi govt

The Green Tribunal on Tuesday directed the and the (DPCC) to ensure that religious places in East Delhi strictly adhere to the guidelines on noise pollution.



A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the DPCC to take appropriate action against the places of worship in case any violation was found by the authorities.



During the hearing, the counsel for various religious places assured the tribunal that they would abide by the NGT direction and ensure that there is no violation.The tribunal passed the order as it disposed of a plea by NGO Akhand Bharat Morcha alleging that illegal use of loudspeakers at such places adversely affected the health of the residents living in their vicinity.The plea, filed through advocate Rahul Raj Malik, had alleged that the activities of some mosques were in violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.It had claimed that these places of worship were located in silent zones housing schools and hospitals and their loudspeakers surpassed the laid down decibel levels.The plea had said the residents of the area had informed the authorities, but no action has been taken."Direct the police to ensure no noise pollution is caused by the respondent mosques and that the use of loudspeaker if any is within the prescribed limits of the law," the plea said.